Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) vs. Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Head to Head Analysis

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivos and Arch Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 3,342.13 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Vivos has higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Vivos has a beta of 2.83, indicating that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vivos and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arch Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 1,317.53%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Vivos.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -92.79% Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -146.99%

Summary

Vivos beats Arch Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and provision of hemostasis and sealant technology platform. Its product candidates include AC5 Devices, which designed to achieve hemostasis during surgical, wound, and interventional care. The company was founded by Rutledge Ellis-Behnke and Terrence W. Norchi on September 16, 2009 and is headquartered in Framingham, MA.

