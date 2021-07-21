Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

VCRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VCRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 9,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,540. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,020.25 and a beta of 0.15.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,989.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

