Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €237.00 ($278.82) price target from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €258.63 ($304.26).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €203.70 ($239.65) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €219.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

