Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $115.23 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 343.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,196 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.8% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $115,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after buying an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,206,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after buying an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.53. 65,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,561. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.12. The firm has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $239.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.