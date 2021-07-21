Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $252.88 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $252,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $19.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,553.72. The stock had a trading volume of 105,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,398.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Insiders sold 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

