Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,079 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vroom were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRM. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vroom by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 135,889 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vroom by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,843,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 834,580 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $7,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

In other Vroom news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Also, insider Scott Arnold Dahnke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,117,251 shares of company stock worth $93,126,281. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of VRM opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.86. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.