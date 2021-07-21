Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 6.8% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00005419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $30.45 million and approximately $188,715.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014005 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.72 or 0.00796532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

