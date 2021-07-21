VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 70.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,773,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,102,456 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $46,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 116,511 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.75. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.53.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

