W. R. Berkley (WRB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WRB stock opened at $75.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

