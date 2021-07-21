Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Short Interest Update

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the June 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wah Fu Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFU opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60. Wah Fu Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

