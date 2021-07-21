Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 24,167 Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,995,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,129 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5,941.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,418 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,543,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 64,528 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,029,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $3,092,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

