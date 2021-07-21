Walleye Capital LLC Invests $104,000 in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at $87,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Express by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 743,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Express by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

EXPR opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

