Walleye Capital LLC Invests $150,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFVU. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $250,000.

CFFVU stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

