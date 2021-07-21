Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSICU. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,993,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $4,446,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $4,444,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the first quarter worth $4,092,000.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

NASDAQ:KSICU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.