Walleye Capital LLC Takes $193,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

