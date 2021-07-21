Walleye Capital LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 48.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the first quarter worth $408,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 6.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

CMPR opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.31.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.