Warp Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $356,464.43 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $356,464.43 and approximately $1,322.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $76.27 or 0.00237061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.