Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WRTBY stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.87. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.21.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

