Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Issues Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $479.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.