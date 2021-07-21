Wedbush Begins Coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELMS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Electric Last Mile Solutions alerts:

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.