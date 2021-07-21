Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $118.03 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 136,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 62,847 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 530.4% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.