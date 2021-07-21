Wedbush Trims PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price to $40.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $9,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

