Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Boston Beer (SAM)

7/16/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – The Boston Beer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $800.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months. Although the company delivered better-than-expected top and bottom-line results in first-quarter 2021, results continued to reflect impacts from the pandemic and higher costs. Significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, higher production costs, and increased labor costs at its breweries remain headwinds. The company also continues to be impacted higher advertising, promotional and selling expenses, as well as freight costs, which is anticipated to persist throughout 2021. However, strong shipments and depletions growth driven by strength in Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea brands aided results. The company raised its volumes and earnings view for 2021. Moreover, it expects the on-premise business to significantly improve in 2021 as restrictions are slowly lifted.”

7/12/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/9/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,280.00 to $1,074.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – The Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,490.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1,304.00.

6/16/2021 – The Boston Beer had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – The Boston Beer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $1,175.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outpaced the industry in the past year. It reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results in first-quarter 2021 on strong shipments and depletions growth. This marked the 12th straight quarter of double-digit depletions growth, on strength in Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea brands. The company raised its volumes and earnings view for 2021, based on positive first-quarter and robust current trends. The upbeat view for 2021 is also driven by expectations of continued momentum in Truly and Twisted Tea brands as well as innovations. Moreover, the company expects the on-premise business to significantly improve in 2021 as restrictions are slowly lifted. However, significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, higher production costs, and increased labor costs at its breweries remain headwinds.”

5/24/2021 – The Boston Beer is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock.

SAM stock opened at $936.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,019.22. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $648.78 and a 1 year high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 28,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $1,545,057.28. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,412 shares of company stock worth $50,934,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

