Wells Fargo & Company Raises Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $540.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the company’s current price.

ROP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.33.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $491.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $493.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.77. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.