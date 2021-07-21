West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given New C$118.00 Price Target at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$141.00 to C$118.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

WFG has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities restated an action list buy rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on West Fraser Timber to C$156.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$170.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$412.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE WFG opened at C$85.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.58. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$77.32 and a 52-week high of C$110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.01 billion and a PE ratio of 4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$5.88 by C$2.93. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 11.0000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.