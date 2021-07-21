Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE PAI opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $17.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

