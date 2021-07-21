Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
NYSE PAI opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $17.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
