Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

