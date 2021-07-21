Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Position Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth $177,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 91.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 86.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 163,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

