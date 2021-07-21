Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.000-$26.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$26.00 EPS.

WHR stock traded up $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,658. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $143.27 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.21.

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.50.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

