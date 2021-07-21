Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.50.

Whirlpool stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.66. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $143.27 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 24.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total transaction of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,965.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,609 shares of company stock worth $50,730,909. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

