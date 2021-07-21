Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

TSE:WCP opened at C$5.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.03. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$2.15 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443,636 shares in the company, valued at C$15,272,725. Insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $158,675 over the last ninety days.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

