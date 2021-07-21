Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,365,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,013,370 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.06% of Whiting Petroleum worth $83,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $145,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

WLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

NYSE WLL opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.98. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $57.59.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

