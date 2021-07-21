Wildcat Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC lessened its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 533,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719,146 shares during the quarter. UroGen Pharma accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in UroGen Pharma by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of URGN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,565. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. Equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

