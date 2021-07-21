William Blair Comments on Starbucks Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.57.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Shares of SBUX opened at $117.42 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

