WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.17. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

