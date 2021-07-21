Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $289.45 and last traded at $289.45. Approximately 9,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 718,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.30.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $339.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.18.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 3.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in Wix.com by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Wix.com by 51.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

