Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRWSY. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.86%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

