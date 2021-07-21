Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XLRN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.38.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $121.49 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The company had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

