Wootrade (WOO) Hits Market Cap of $226.07 Million

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Wootrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wootrade has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Wootrade has a total market capitalization of $226.07 million and approximately $54.42 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.68 or 0.00814369 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Wootrade

WOO is a coin. Wootrade’s total supply is 2,992,110,102 coins and its circulating supply is 471,337,642 coins. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog . Wootrade’s official Twitter account is @wootraderS

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

