WSFS Financial (WSFS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, analysts expect WSFS Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSFS opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.34. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

