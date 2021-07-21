X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) will report ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.88). X4 Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.46).

XFOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $29,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,655 shares of company stock valued at $260,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,091,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 298,687 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 287,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,837. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

