XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $51.29

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.29 ($0.67) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 2,004,487 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised XLMedia to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 76 ($0.99) in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £142.32 million and a P/E ratio of 275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.40.

XLMedia PLC, a digital performance publisher, attracts traffic from various online channels and directs them to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. It owns approximately 100 informational websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

