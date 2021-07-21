Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given a C$5.22 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) received a C$5.22 price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.27.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of YRI traded up C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.79. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$534.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.3627325 EPS for the current year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.