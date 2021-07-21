Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.19. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

