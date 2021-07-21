Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.
LON YCA traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,019. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.86. The stock has a market cap of £399.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39.
Yellow Cake Company Profile
