Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

LON YCA traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 260 ($3.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,019. Yellow Cake has a 52-week low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 291 ($3.80). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.86. The stock has a market cap of £399.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.