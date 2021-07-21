Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,368.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $532,760.38 and $13,368.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00106344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00145007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,905.25 or 1.00284543 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,124,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars.

