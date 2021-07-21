YF Link (YFL) Price Tops $69.82 on Exchanges

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One YF Link coin can now be bought for $69.82 or 0.00219283 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded 4% higher against the dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $212,032.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014021 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.77 or 0.00793836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.