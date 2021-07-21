Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of -0.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.