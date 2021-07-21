Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to post $12.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.60 million and the lowest is $11.94 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $52.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $57.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $69.40 million, with estimates ranging from $47.99 million to $93.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 514,179 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 547,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,435 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.