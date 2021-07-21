Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $285.25 Million

Brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $285.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $290.00 million and the lowest is $279.70 million. NuVasive posted sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upped their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NuVasive stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,997. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

